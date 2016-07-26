First lady Michelle Obama took the stage during the first night of the Democratic National Convention to rally voters behind presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton. Afterward, pundits were already pitying those who had to follow her on the Philadelphia stage.



Obama's speech touched on the biggest issues facing the country, from police violence to the responsibility of the president to be a role model for children. She shared an anecdote about a young Black boy who looked up at her husband and asked if the president's hair was like his own.



"This November when we go to the polls, that’s what we are deciding. Not Democrat or Republican, not left or right. No, this election, and every election, is about who will have the power to shape our children for the next four or eight years of their lives," Obama told the crowd gathered in the Wells Fargo Center. "I am here tonight because in this election, there is only one person I trust with this responsibility, one person who I believe is truly qualified to be president of the United States, and that is our friend Hillary Clinton."



And she had a powerful message for the man she declined to name throughout her speech.



"When you have the nuclear codes at your fingertips and the military in your command, you can’t make snap decisions. You can’t have a thin skin or a tendency to lash out," Obama said of Republican nominee Donald Trump.