Get ready to have your pants scared off again — a new Blair Witch movie trailer has been revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego.
The trailer’s sneak premiere came as a shock to pretty much everybody. The movie has been in production for two years, according to The New York Times, under the fake title The Woods. Lionsgate was so secretive that it even put out a fake marketing campaign advertising The Woods, including posters and a fake trailer — only to swap it all out for marketing featuring the real title, Blair Witch, after the big reveal.
The first movie, The Blair Witch Project, was released in 1999 as a supposed found-footage documentary with a viral “is it real? Is it fake?” marketing campaign that captivated film fans. Naturally, the new movie can’t capitalise on claims of being real events, but as far as the trailer goes, it seems to do a pretty good job of being scary in a more traditional narrative format.
The story appears to follow the younger brother of one of the fictional film students killed in the original movie, who, in true horror-movie fashion, foolishly decides to lead a gang of friends into the haunted woods to try to discover what happened to his sister. The movie is due to open in cinemas on the 16th of September.
“True story” or not, though, the trailer is pretty damn terrifying. Watch it below, but don’t blame us if you end up sleeping with the lights on tonight.
The trailer’s sneak premiere came as a shock to pretty much everybody. The movie has been in production for two years, according to The New York Times, under the fake title The Woods. Lionsgate was so secretive that it even put out a fake marketing campaign advertising The Woods, including posters and a fake trailer — only to swap it all out for marketing featuring the real title, Blair Witch, after the big reveal.
The first movie, The Blair Witch Project, was released in 1999 as a supposed found-footage documentary with a viral “is it real? Is it fake?” marketing campaign that captivated film fans. Naturally, the new movie can’t capitalise on claims of being real events, but as far as the trailer goes, it seems to do a pretty good job of being scary in a more traditional narrative format.
The story appears to follow the younger brother of one of the fictional film students killed in the original movie, who, in true horror-movie fashion, foolishly decides to lead a gang of friends into the haunted woods to try to discover what happened to his sister. The movie is due to open in cinemas on the 16th of September.
“True story” or not, though, the trailer is pretty damn terrifying. Watch it below, but don’t blame us if you end up sleeping with the lights on tonight.
Advertisement