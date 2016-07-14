Many were outraged that a man who has said some seriously offensive things in the past will be representing Britain on the world stage and negotiating with foreign leaders on our behalf.
Among countless other xenophobic remarks, he once wrote a poem about the Turkish president having sex with a goat and referred to black people as "piccaninnies".
Here are some of the funniest reactions to the news that #BorisIsBack that bubbled up online overnight.
Awks for Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson visiting countries he insulted, particularly where people have what he called "watermelon smiles"— Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) July 13, 2016
Some alluded to the fact that BoJo, while he might be the life and soul of the party, mostly won't be taken seriously by world leaders.
Boris Johnson is now in charge of MI6. pic.twitter.com/U5kHXDK8Ci— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) July 13, 2016
Boris Johnson looks like @realDonaldTrump if you undercooked him. pic.twitter.com/pVQAoil8Tg— Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) July 13, 2016
Say hello to Britain's new lead ambassador to the world, Mr. Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/FUjyjhimyV— Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) July 13, 2016
boris johnson's relations with foreign nations mostly involves tackling them pic.twitter.com/6GEpaStm8B— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 13, 2016
How can Boris Johnson be Foreign Secretary when he can't even maintain diplomatic relations with Liverpool?— Rosie Fletcher (@rosieatlarge) July 13, 2016
Phew!— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 13, 2016
Just when Britain was starting to become a laughing stock around the world,
Boris Johnson is appointed foreign secretary.
@NickJWReilly Think He’s— Cher (@cher) July 13, 2016
F-ing Idiot who lied to British ppl
& Didnt have the⚽️🏉🎱2 LEAD
THEM ONCE “LEAVE”VOTE WON‼️..anymore questions😂