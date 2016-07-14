Story from Politics

The Funniest Reactions To Boris Johnson’s New Job

Natalie Gil
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.
Last night, the leading Brexit campaigner and former London mayor, Boris Johnson, was appointed as the new Foreign Secretary of the UK.

Many were outraged that a man who has said some seriously offensive things in the past will be representing Britain on the world stage and negotiating with foreign leaders on our behalf.

Among countless other xenophobic remarks, he once wrote a poem about the Turkish president having sex with a goat and referred to black people as "piccaninnies".
But many others were so flabbergasted that they just had to laugh, taking to social media to make light of the farcical situation. Politics has been so shambolic and unpredictable over the last three weeks that collective sniggering has become a national coping mechanism.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the news that #BorisIsBack that bubbled up online overnight.
Some alluded to the fact that BoJo, while he might be the life and soul of the party, mostly won't be taken seriously by world leaders.
And to his uncanny resemblance to another attention-seeking blonde who has made many dodgy and downright dangerous comments.
Others remembered the time he got caught mid-air on a zip wire while celebrating the London Olympics...
And that time he knocked over a 10-year-old boy during a rugby tackle in Japan.
And that time he made undiplomatic remarks about Liverpool in the early 2000s.
Comedian Ricky Gervais had a typically British, self deprecating take on the news.
Singer, Twitter goddess and Caps Lock fan Cher clearly couldn't contain her own hysterical laughter. Sometimes there really are no words.
