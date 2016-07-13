I'm posting this in support of Poor Victoria Beckham who copped hate for posting an image of her and Harper kissing! She was called disgusting and a lesbian. Well suck it haters! #victoriabeckham #harper #lifeofoj #bigkiss #kisskiss #love #bae #bedhead #wokeuplikethis

A video posted by Pierina Mohlmann (@scruffypia) on Jul 13, 2016 at 2:21am PDT