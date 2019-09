Trolls will get angry over anything on social media these days. Even, it seems, a mother showing love for her five-year-old daughter on her birthday.Victoria Beckham faced backlash on Instagram recently after posting a photo of herself kissing her daughter Harper on the lips. “Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X," she wrote.Angered followers commented on the picture, calling it "horrible", "controversial" and “disgusting”. Some even said kissing her daughter on the lips was an example of “paedophilia” and called Beckham and Harper “lesbians”.But others posted comments in support, telling Beckham to ignore the haters. One Instagrammer wrote: “The worlds [sic] gone mad!!! I kiss my 5yr old and 2yr old on the lips 😘”. Another added: “Great picture! Lovely family (: Needless to say - ignore the idiots.”