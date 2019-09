“As someone who has constantly had to apply for visas my whole life almost everywhere I go (I have an Indonesian passport), I know how rigid and strict the UK’s process is and frankly, quite ridiculous,” Hansika said. “Right now, I’m applying to extend my student visa to stay in the UK, because I got a job at my university’s Student Union as a sabbatical officer and I’ve got to show I have £11,385 in my bank account sitting there for a month, even if I’m about to start a job that is going to pay me. As a student, who is already restricted to working 20 hours per week how am I expected to show that much money prior to starting my full-time job?”Things have got worse, Hansika said, since she first came here. She doesn’t want to stay in the UK when she leaves university; having paid so much money to be here, it upsets Hansika that she is resented not appreciated, and it’s not a political climate she wants to live in.“It’s difficult to know what kind of prime minister Theresa May is going to be,” said Theresa, who heads a charity which provides medical care to people in immigration detention. “There has been a lot of focus in the media on her being good on issues like domestic violence and modern slavery but for people who work with immigration or immigration detention, her legacy will be quite different. Immigration detention has been going up every year since she’s been Home Secretary. There’s been an increase of 10% in the last year alone ,” she said, adding that a lot of serious failings — in human terms: immense suffering — has come from that.“The trend to lock up more and more people has just continued,” said Schleicher. “ There have been [at least] three cases where the treatment of mentally ill detainees has been found to breach article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights . That for example includes one woman who came to the UK to join her husband who had valid entry clearance and she was detained for 18 months and her health continued going downhill.”“If May continues the trend of what she’s been doing as Home Secretary, then I’d be really worried about that,” Schleicher said. Her opinion is that “She [May] has been ignoring findings from reports and investigations and the general trend has just been to criminalise migrants more and more rather than putting in place the protections they need.