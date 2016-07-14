Anna*, 26, writer, living in the UK on a spouse visa



"I’ve just been really aghast with the way I’ve seen things change here since I first came on a student visa six years ago,” said Anna, an American who is currently living in the UK on a spouse visa. “Like the criminalisation of international students who contribute so much to British universities, the finger-printings and the police registration, and the NHS registrations. Even since I received my spouse visa, I’ve been appalled by changes, and the way it's broken up families. I feel incredibly lucky just that I applied before all these people.”



Anna has now been in the UK on a spouse visa for four years, since marrying her husband in her final year of university. After three years she became eligible to apply for citizenship. If she was applying today, she would have to wait five years. In 2012, a minimum income requirement of £18,600 per year was put in place for anyone trying to sponsor a spouse visa.



“We actually knew the rules were going to change and it’s why we got married when we did,” said Anna, who didn’t want to give her real name or be photographed in case it jeopardised her pending citizenship application. She explained that she met her husband while she was an international student on an exchange year in the UK, and got married on a “random Sunday” in 2012, while both of them were still studying.



Although Anna said she has been able to stay just ahead of many of May’s new, tighter rules for spouse visas, getting indefinite leave to remain in the UK has still been an arduous and expensive process. “My husband — boyfriend at the time — came to the US in my final year of undergrad and was secretly living in my dorm, just filling out the paperwork. It took him two weeks, just to fill out the paperwork. His parents had to sponsor us because we needed to prove a place to live; they demanded such ridiculous things, like the floor plan of his parents house and letters from them to confirm it was fine for us to live there,” she said.



Like pretty much everyone else I spoke to, Anna wasn’t hopeful about the future. “It’s terrifying,” she said, “May has essentially been given a mandate to reduce immigration. I certainly think this will get a lot worse.”

