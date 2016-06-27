Every month, we break down the best shows opening in London so you can get in there first. July brings us an all-star lineup, featuring some of the most influential artists across modern art and photography.
From the godfather of colour photography William Eggleston at the National Portrait Gallery, to the show we've all been waiting for at the new Tate Modern, Georgia O'Keeffe – one of the most seminal and intriguing artists of the twentieth century – here's your guide...
Anyone who thinks gallery-hopping is a winter sport, think again. Grab a cold beer in Trafalgar Square outside the Portrait Gallery or an ice cold Rosé on the roof at the Tate after absorbing some seriously inspiring work.
From the godfather of colour photography William Eggleston at the National Portrait Gallery, to the show we've all been waiting for at the new Tate Modern, Georgia O'Keeffe – one of the most seminal and intriguing artists of the twentieth century – here's your guide...
Anyone who thinks gallery-hopping is a winter sport, think again. Grab a cold beer in Trafalgar Square outside the Portrait Gallery or an ice cold Rosé on the roof at the Tate after absorbing some seriously inspiring work.