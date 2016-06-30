Set Your Alarms: Rihanna's Furry Sandals Are Being Restocked

Missed out on your chance to make like Rihanna in the summertime with a pair of furry Fenty slides? You're in luck: The performer's fuzzy footwear style, her third shoe design for Puma, is back on shelves tomorrow morning. And we definitely don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
Puma shared news of the shoe's imminent restock by summoning "all bold and daring souls" on Instagram yesterday, which was answered by an inundation of heart-eyed emoji and "YES"-laden comments. The brand's Fenty restocks have been just as popular and sellout-prone as the initial drops. Remember when Puma announced three new creeper colourways last month, and they all sold out within 35 minutes? Yeah, that was really fun (read: heartbreaking).
Rihanna's faux-fur sandals haven't been restocked since their initial drop in April. And it caused quite a commotion at the time. Not only did the Fenty slide sell out within 30 minutes, but it turned up on the resale market for £750 a pair, according to Footwear News. (The original retail price was £65, mind you.) There were also some order fulfilment issues, per Racked — so, if you managed to get ahold of a pair, consider yourself very lucky.
Puma shared news of the shoe's imminent restock by summoning "all bold and daring souls" on Instagram yesterday, which was answered by an inundation of heart-eyed emoji and "YES"-laden comments. The brand's Fenty restocks have been just as popular and sellout-prone as the initial drops. Remember when Puma announced three new creeper colourways last month, and they all sold out within 35 minutes? Yeah, that was really fun (read: heartbreaking).
Rihanna's faux-fur sandals haven't been restocked since their initial drop in April. And it caused quite a commotion at the time. Not only did the Fenty slide sell out within 30 minutes, but it turned up on the resale market for £750 a pair, according to Footwear News. (The original retail price was £65, mind you.) There were also some order fulfilment issues, per Racked — so, if you managed to get ahold of a pair, consider yourself very lucky.
Tomorrow, July 1, at 10 a.m., Puma will once again bestow upon us the furry sandal, and it'll be available in the style's three original colours — black, white, and shell — on its website. (The brand promised new hues later this season in a press release.) In case you need even more build-up, there's currently a clock counting down to the release (down to the second!) on Puma's homepage.
And when time runs out tomorrow morning, you'll want to mobilise very quickly, given how this drop has played out in the past. Hopefully, though, there will be be even more Fenty on the horizon: It's been less a month since the last Fenty style — a grey version of the trainer — was revealed, so this may be the summer of RiRi after all.
Advertisement