If you tuned into Channel 4 News last night, you might have been confused by what you saw. A slightly taken-aback Jon Snow attempted to conduct an interview on air while thousands of protesters outside Westminster chanted Remain slogans and waved EU flags. The faces in the crowd were mostly young, observed Snow, and they looked angry.This demonstration of support for Britain staying in the EU was not mistimed but reactionary; like other similar marches that have taken place over the last couple of days, like the online petitions calling for a second referendum, like London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s statements that he wants to keep London involved in the EU, people are fighting for a way to undo what was done last Friday – the day just over half of British voters decided in favour of a Brexit.Crowds assembled at Trafalgar Square from 5pm yesterday, standing in thick rain and holding signs that read “better together”, “EU we love you” and “everyone is welcome here” before marching on to Parliament. The peaceful demonstration, entitled “London STILL Stays!” on the Facebook page created by its organisers, was intended as a rally to call for London to stay in the EU. But despite the clear intention of the protest, the individuals we spoke to last night have little hope that London will remain.“I don’t think that London Stay is a good idea,” Hannah, 27, told us. “I can’t see how more segregation is going to do anyone any favours and I can’t see how it’s feasible. I just wanted to come here because I believe a Brexit was the wrong decision and I wanted to be around people who are doing something about it and showing their defiance.”