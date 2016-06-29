“It’s brought to the surface a lot of racism and bigotry,” concurred Aya, 28, who explained that she is a second generation Iraqi immigrant, and that while she “always saw London as a foundation of multiculturalism,” she’s no longer sure she wants to stay in the city. “It’s a different place now,” she added. “The least I could do was come here to stand in solidarity with those who feel the same.” Aya said she didn’t really know what else to do; “It’s so disheartening... I feel numb.”



Elsewhere, Imann, 24, a French student who has been living in London for three years, felt that – as a black woman and as a French woman – she no longer “felt at home here” after the results. “It feels like a way to accept racism,” she said, “the message is that foreigners are no longer accepted and that’s not OK.” Imann harbours concerns that a similar decision could happen at some point in France; “That such an important country economically as the UK have showed that they will leave sets such a bad example for the other countries in Europe to do the same,” she said.

