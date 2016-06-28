The season 6 Game of Thrones finale may have blown our minds wide open, but another shocker is catching a glimpse of one of the characters IRL. No, we don’t mean seeing Khaleesi walking around with her dragons or Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton fighting battles in the street. With Game of Thrones’ popularity exploding over the years — no pun intended, sorry Margaery — it’s hard not to see an actor from the show walking the red carpet or guesting on Jimmy Fallon.
GOT characters certainly are not like us — let's start with the fact that they live in a fantasy alternate reality — but their real-life counterparts are a tad closer. On the small screen, we're endlessly captivated with Daenerys’ complicated updos. Yara’s beautifully natural complexion is the stuff of dreams. Although we know it's fiction (or at least haters have told us that...), we can’t help but be awed by their striking beauty personalities. The only thing that's more fun than watching the show is seeing these characters without their extensions, robes, braids, or gowns. Some of them are completely unrecognisable. Take a look at the shocking comparisons between the beloved characters and their real-life Hollywood players. Although, full disclosure: They're fierce before and after.
GOT characters certainly are not like us — let's start with the fact that they live in a fantasy alternate reality — but their real-life counterparts are a tad closer. On the small screen, we're endlessly captivated with Daenerys’ complicated updos. Yara’s beautifully natural complexion is the stuff of dreams. Although we know it's fiction (or at least haters have told us that...), we can’t help but be awed by their striking beauty personalities. The only thing that's more fun than watching the show is seeing these characters without their extensions, robes, braids, or gowns. Some of them are completely unrecognisable. Take a look at the shocking comparisons between the beloved characters and their real-life Hollywood players. Although, full disclosure: They're fierce before and after.