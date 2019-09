Why Islam & Feminism Aren't Mutually Exclusive

In this week’s episode of Strong Opinions Loosely Held , host Elisa Kreisinger speaks with Linda Sarsour , the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, about what it’s like to be a feminist Muslim-American woman in 2016.Sarsour is on a mission to disprove the damaging depictions of Muslim women that permeate American media and pop culture (specifically, she cites the Disney classic Aladdin). “Put the humility aside,” she urges. This is a call to action for Muslim women to be more forthcoming with their natural intelligence and power on any platform they can find. “When I was more confident, I got more respect,” Sarsour tells Kreisinger.All too often, Muslim women who act with agency and hold feminist values are treated as exceptions. According to Sarsour, this reflects just how little the American public knows about women’s roles in Islamic society. Simply put, feminism and the Islamic faith are not mutually exclusive.We spoke with Kreisinger about her conversation with Sarsour below.