This is not a news flash: We've long been obsessed with Ariana Grande's transformation from teeny Disney star to preeminent pop princess. (We're also pretty obsessed with her bizarre brand of personal feminism. That's another story, though.) But she didn't just morph from playing little Orphan Annie to selling out international tours. She's also capable of taking on the personas of other pop singers, like an insanely impressive vocal chameleon.
From Britney Spears and Celine Dion to Jennifer Lawrence, Grande expertly zeroes in on the intonations of some of the world's most recognisable pipes. Need proof? Well, we've got plenty. Check out a few of our very favourite instances of Grande impersonating other singers, ranked in order of sheer awesomeness.
From Britney Spears and Celine Dion to Jennifer Lawrence, Grande expertly zeroes in on the intonations of some of the world's most recognisable pipes. Need proof? Well, we've got plenty. Check out a few of our very favourite instances of Grande impersonating other singers, ranked in order of sheer awesomeness.