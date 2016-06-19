Everyone Might Secretly Be An Introvert

The common belief is that introverts need rest after social interaction. It's exhausting for them, so they have to recharge alone. Right? Maybe not, according to a new study that suggests that everyone needs to recharge after extensive socialising.
A study conducted by researchers at the University of Helsinki tracked 48 students at Finnish universities. Each one reported on their behaviour and feelings five times a day for 12 days through a phone survey. And after the 12-day period, they each took a personality test.
The test measured openness, neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and extroversion.
Despite some people showing more extroverted behavioural traits — like being happier and less tired while socialising — they were tired three hours later, just like the introverts. Researchers say this proves that regardless of someone's personality, they need some time to recharge after socialising, studying, or working.
“For those who do feel depleted after social interaction...it may be pleasant to learn that such a reaction is quite normal (and does not imply that one is an introvert or that one is lazy),” the study reads.
This is a small study, but it highlights the difficulty of personality studies, particularly since people often act out of character. Basically, it's almost impossible to find someone who acts 100% like an introvert or extrovert all the time. This study is further proof that maybe we're all a bit of an introvert sometimes.
