Gainsbourg isn't the only critically acclaimed actress making moves towards more big-time movies of late. She was name checked alongside Julianne Moore and Toni Collette on a blog by Benjamin Lee for the Guardian earlier this year in which the writer considered the trend for "female stars over 40" being tapped for more mainstream, action performances (Moore has been cast in the new Kingsman film, Collette in xXx: the Return of Xander Cage, even Dame Helen Mirren's been confirmed for Fast and Furious 8) – I wonder whether, now aged 44, Gainsbourg has noticed a significant shift in the kind of roles she’s offered.“They’ve changed because I’m ageing, of course, but I think I’m having more fun now, and taking the space to have fun.” She says it’s not a question of being more daring, but not caring so much about the success of a film. “I think every experience now is becoming more special in the sense that I really know what I want as an actress. I’m not career driven, but I know what I’m aiming for and it’s a little more precise, and that’s something I’ve been enjoying.”The main thing she’s looking for? A complex character, a challenge. “For me it’s more to do with finding interesting parts for women. I feel that, with French cinema, I haven’t been able to find that many interesting projects – so I’m very grateful to have been able to do films outside of France, but French cinema has always been quite open to women characters. Not too stereotyped, with a lot of bad sides too, but some originality.”Outside of the film work, Gainsbourg's personal style has won her plaudits. She is a long time muse to her friend, the designer Nicolas Ghesquière, both today at Louis Vuitton and during his previous tenure at Balenciaga, and has appeared in his campaigns as well as frequently debuting his designs on the red carpet. Favouring black, her day-to-day aesthetic is chic but low-key, a bit like her indie cinema peers Chloë Sevigny and Sofia Coppola.Is she comfortable with recognition for her style, or does she find it superficial? “I think it’s flattering, very flattering,” she offers, “but it’s not something that I value, and sometimes I feel that it’s exaggerated. But it’s lovely.”