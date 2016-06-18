Will it, won’t it? Can we trust the BBC? Or is AccuWeather the one? From convincing news of torrential downpours at the beginning of the week, to yesterday's optimistic sun ray emojis, the weather forecast for Glastonbury is well and truly up in the air.
'Be prepared to fail if you fail to prepare’ is one idiom worth listening to. Avoid the 2am panic come Wednesday night by clicking through our guide to surviving a wet ’n’ wild Glasto 2016.
Here are 10 tips for staying dry and happy without being the dummy who puts up an umbrella and spoils everyone’s view (and access to the bar).
