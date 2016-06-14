Even by British standards, this summer has been a wash out so far. With more wind and rain than sunshine and blue skies, we're all spying deals for cheap European getaways to catch some rays.
Now experts have warned that the rest of June could get even wetter and wilder. Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told The Telegraph: “For this week, the weather is looking wetter and wetter with an increase in thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.”
Bad news, then, if you're attending any of this month's outdoor events such as Ascot, Wimbledon or Glastonbury. Ladbrokes stopped taking bets this weekend on whether June will be the soggiest on record, after they were forced to repeatedly cut the odds. So if you are heading to Glastonbury, make sure you are prepared with suitable attire.
This will be nothing new to you if you call Lincolnshire home (a twister swept through Friskney village on the weekend), or if you reside in Cheltenham or Gloucestershire where flash floods have been wreaking havoc. In Manchester, landslides and public transport delays have been caused by flooding too. The Met Office have placed a yellow warning on areas in the north west of the UK after a third of a month's rain fell in an hour yesterday.
However it's not all doom and gloom. Petagna added a little silver lining to the perpetual clouds; "Friday will become drier and fresher with Saturday becoming reasonably warm." We'll see.
Now experts have warned that the rest of June could get even wetter and wilder. Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, told The Telegraph: “For this week, the weather is looking wetter and wetter with an increase in thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.”
Bad news, then, if you're attending any of this month's outdoor events such as Ascot, Wimbledon or Glastonbury. Ladbrokes stopped taking bets this weekend on whether June will be the soggiest on record, after they were forced to repeatedly cut the odds. So if you are heading to Glastonbury, make sure you are prepared with suitable attire.
This will be nothing new to you if you call Lincolnshire home (a twister swept through Friskney village on the weekend), or if you reside in Cheltenham or Gloucestershire where flash floods have been wreaking havoc. In Manchester, landslides and public transport delays have been caused by flooding too. The Met Office have placed a yellow warning on areas in the north west of the UK after a third of a month's rain fell in an hour yesterday.
However it's not all doom and gloom. Petagna added a little silver lining to the perpetual clouds; "Friday will become drier and fresher with Saturday becoming reasonably warm." We'll see.
Advertisement