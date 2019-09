Stella McCartney (Finally) Confirms She's Doing Menswear

A longtime fashion industry rumour was just confirmed — and we can all relax, because it has nothing to do with a designer reshuffle. It's Stella McCartney: The British designer is growing her business by officially launching menswear later this year, The New York Times reports.The designer announced the new category expansion in Florence at Pitti Uomo , one of the most important menswear trade shows in the world. (Raf Simons is also there , presenting his first post-Dior venture — which, unfortunately for his devoted female fan base, won't include womenswear for now.) Rumours of McCartney's impending move into menswear have been swirling since the fall '16 shows, according to WWD . McCartney herself acknowledges that it's been a long time coming: "The desire to marry the Stella woman to a man has been inside me since the very beginning," she told the Times.The Central Saint Martins grad actually got her start on London's legendary Savile Row before moving on to become creative director of Chloé in 1997. McCartney's tailoring background is certainly felt in her women's suiting , a staple offering of her namesake brand. However, unless you were Stella's father , husband, the British Olympic team, or the late David Bowie, you weren't getting hands on the designer's menswear looks, which, per The Times, tended to be one-off or special-occasion creations.