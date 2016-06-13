Liam Hemsworth Reveals Jennifer Lawrence's Expert-Level Trolling

Liam Hemsworth finished a pair of amazing Jean-Claude Van Damme stories with a semi-related anecdote about Jennifer Lawrence’s habit of onset non-sequiturs.
The Australian star was on The Graham Norton Show, discussing Independence Day: Resurgence alongside Jeff Goldblum and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
We’re going to get to the Lawrence exchange, but first we have to talk about The Rock’s and Goldblum’s body language. Pay close attention as Hemsworth tells his JCVD stories. Goldblum is really selling them, making faces indicating “That’s crazy” and “I can’t believe legendary Belgian martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme kicked you in your chest.” That’s why he’s the king.
The Rock, on the other hand, is stone-faced. He clearly is wondering, “So?” We can smell what The Rock is cooking, and it’s clearly not “Being impressed by Liam Hemsworth.”
Anyways, the Jennifer Lawrence anecdote.
"She often, right before a take, would turn to me and ask if I liked having sex with kangaroos,” Hemsworth says. “Anything along those lines."
Ok, pretty good. Notice that she didn’t ask him whether or not he did have sex with kangaroos, but whether or not he liked having sex with kangaroos. That’s expert-level trolling from the highest paid actress in the world.
