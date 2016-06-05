Kesha Is Taking Down Body Shamers On Instagram

dear @jackknife76 , I see that you would very much like me to know that you think I'm ugly, and also a "whore". well, I understand that that is your opinion, but I disagree. I'm not perfect but I'm pretty fucking magical. and also, I am not, in fact, a whore. also bullying someone who has struggled publicly with body issues is pretty mean. thank god I'm in a place in my life where I feel empowered to address your nasty comments instead of letting them destroy me. so. on behalf of anyone anywhere who struggles with body image, STOP IT. my body is not your business. ✨in conclusion, kiss my magical imperfect ass 💋❤️✌🏼️💅
Kesha is having none of the internet's body shaming.
The embattled singer, whose ongoing lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke has unfortunately seemed to dominate her career as of late, took to Instagram to respond to a commenter who called her "ugly" and a "whore."
"I'm not perfect but I'm pretty fucking magical," Kesha proudly captions a picture of herself in bikini bottoms, knee-deep in crystal-blue water, bum facing pointedly towards the camera. "And also, I am not, in fact, a whore."
Kesha goes on to call out the vitriol-spewing commenter for "bullying someone who has struggled publicly with body issues," before expressing thanks that she is now "in a place in my life where I feel empowered to address your nasty comments instead of letting them destroy me".
This isn't the first time the pop star, who has been strikingly candid in the past about her struggles with an eating disorder, has taken to Instagram to shut down haters and share a little bit of her hard-earned self-confidence. Just last month, Kesha posted a body-positive picture of herself with her bathing suit on and her middle fingers waving, announcing in the caption that she's decided to "take my life back."
"I will not just fucking be quiet and hide. Today I will say fuck it and live. So FUUUUUUUUCK it. Today I'm making that choice," she wrote. And from the looks of this most recent post, she meant it.
"On behalf of anyone anywhere who struggles with body image, STOP IT. My body is not your business," she shared in closing. "Kiss my magical imperfect ass."
Amen.
