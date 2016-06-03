Britney Spears Teases New Album & Music Video

You know what we need? A bit more Britney Spears.
The pop star is coming out with a new album and working on a sexy new music video, and we couldn't be happier. What will it all entail? Let Spears herself tell you.
"It's a little melodic, a little more not so poppy," the singer teased in an interview with E!'s Marc Malkin. "It's kind of chill. Very chill."
The album, her ninth release, has been a long time coming.
"It's very exciting," she shared. "I've been working on this project for a year and a half now, almost two years so it really means a lot to me. It's my baby."
Fans can first look forward to the music video for "Make Me (Oooh)," which she's currently shooting with rapper G-Eazy. Famed photographer David LaChapelle is directing the video, and, judging by Spears' Instagrams, little clothing is involved.
Poor girl. She seems absolutely miserably hanging around all of those half-naked men.
