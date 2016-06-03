Story from Music

Britney Spears Teases New Album & Music Video

Erin Donnelly
You know what we need? A bit more Britney Spears.

The pop star is coming out with a new album and working on a sexy new music video, and we couldn't be happier. What will it all entail? Let Spears herself tell you.

"It's a little melodic, a little more not so poppy," the singer teased in an interview with E!'s Marc Malkin. "It's kind of chill. Very chill."

The album, her ninth release, has been a long time coming.

"It's very exciting," she shared. "I've been working on this project for a year and a half now, almost two years so it really means a lot to me. It's my baby."

Fans can first look forward to the music video for "Make Me (Oooh)," which she's currently shooting with rapper G-Eazy. Famed photographer David LaChapelle is directing the video, and, judging by Spears' Instagrams, little clothing is involved.

Poor girl. She seems absolutely miserably hanging around all of those half-naked men.
Day one: ✔️

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Steamy camera lens means the shoot was 🔥 today!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Ooh look who I found... @g_eazy

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

