Leave Amber Heard's Bisexuality Out Of It

Outlets have been wielding Heard's bisexuality like a dirty weapon. Apparently, the very fact that she's attracted to both men and women is enough to arouse suspicion and call her character into question. The Enquirer contends that the "bisexual bride's lesbian past" caused the relationship to crumble. The word "bisexual" is showing up in headlines everywhere as if it were a clue to what really went wrong here. "Will Johnny Depp's Bisexual Wife Now Take Him For £35m?" asked the Daily Mail . What purpose, exactly, is "bisexual" serving in that headline? In this context, it's meant to paint Heard as an exploitative swindler who is going to "take" Depp for millions of dollars. The overall effect is an unsettling equation of being bisexual with being untrustworthy, manipulative, and morally bankrupt.