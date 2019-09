Aboriginal Model Teenager Miss World Australia Final

It's hard to believe Miss World still exists in 2016, what with the sparkling tiaras, pinned sashes, male judges, and points cards, not to mention the bikini round.While the misogyny and maddening levels of objectivity and marginalisation that these types of pageants promote have been poked fun at in films such as Drop Dead Gorgeous and Miss Congeniality, and satirised in Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" video, there's nothing funny about the questionable and negative standardisation of female beauty that the convention upholds, values and spreads. It's disturbing to accept that young girls still look to archaic debutante shows such as Miss World and measure themselves against the models of femininity they put forward. But it's important to acknowledge.Today, the race towards the much fêted tiara got a lot more interesting, with the news that 19-year-old Aboriginal teenager Maminydjama Maymuru, who goes under the pseudonym 'Magnolia', is the first Aboriginal model to represent the Northern Territory region in the Miss World Australia finals this coming July.According to The Telegraph , Maymuru hails from a remote outback town called Yirrkala in the north of Australia. Much like Naomi Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, Maymuru was scouted in pretty ordinary circumstances (at a cash point) by model agent Mehali Tsangaris. Initially, she refused to take part in a catwalk show in favour of finishing her school exams. A year later (last October), Tsangaris spotted Maymuru out shopping again and approached her. This time she accepted the opportunity to feature in a catwalk show in Darwin.