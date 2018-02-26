It's been a long, cold winter, but the end is almost in sight, and what better way to celebrate the arrival of spring than by inviting a little romance into your life?
Whether you've just swiped right, have finally plucked up the courage to take your office crush out, or are just looking to do something a little extra with your S.O, life's too short to Netflix and chill every single date night.
London is ranked the sixth best city in the world for dating so there's never an excuse for a lousy date. Click through to see our favourite date night spots that are guaranteed to make sparks fly.