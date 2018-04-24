The Food You Relate To Most, According To Your Birthday

If you consider your birthday to be a holiday, you're not totally wrong. While some people were born on official holidays, like Christmas, others have the distinct misfortune of sharing their big day with annual events like National Welsh Rabbit Day and National Mincemeat Pie Day. (Yes, these are both real things that people celebrate.) There's actually a food holiday for every single day of the year — including more than one Hamburger Day and a Cheeseburger Day. And, thanks to the internet, all of these crazy food holidays have become so much easier for us to keep tabs on.
Were you lucky enough to be born on Guac Day? Or Strawberry Daiquiri Day? Do you wish you were born today, so you could have an even better excuse to celebrate National Nutty Fudge Day? Ahead, find all 365 days' worth of food holidays and see what you should be eating on your next birthday.