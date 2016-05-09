This Beyoncé-Vetted Designer Is Doing An & Other Stories Collab

You got your dose of sparkly knits from & Other Stories' pair-up with Rodarte. Its next collab (or Co-Lab, as the Swedish retailer likes to call them) goes in a decidedly different direction — with artisanal leather design house Zana Bayne. You may know Zana Bayne as Beyoncé's go-to leather accessories maker: The designer is known for her fashion harnesses. (The brand made an appearance at both Bey's Super Bowl 50 half-time performance and in Lemonade.)
The designer first entered the fashion sphere via a personal style blog; she then went on to create a line of leather harnesses and officially opened up her namesake business in 2010. Fast-forward six years, and Bayne now has a co-creative director, Todd Pendu, plus collaborations with Prabal Gurung (on leather accessories) and Marc Jacobs (on a naughty Valentine's Day capsule line), among others, in the books.
This latest partnership with & Other Stories is slated to hit select stores and online this fall and will feature 30 products, according to WWD. The lineup will run the gamut of accessories, from chokers to a leather bustier, featuring Zana Bayne's signature leatherwork. There will also be ready-to-wear, designed by the & Other Stories' team (with the creative help of Bayne and Pendu) to complement the pieces and round out the Co-Lab.
The New York label hopes this pair-up will expand the scope of its audience — and reach people that may have never worn leather accessories like these. "We set out to create a leather collection for modern women, juxtaposing the hard and soft throughout; taking pieces such as the leather harness out of its connotations and making it an elegant accessory for layering over any wardrobe in all types of occasions," Bayne said in a press release.
Aside from a few first looks, details are still mostly under wraps, gearing up for an autumnal launch. Pricing is expected to range from $29 (£21) to $245 (£175) — so you can start budgeting for those edgy new leather pieces ASAP.
