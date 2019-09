This Beyoncé-Vetted Designer Is Doing An & Other Stories Collab

You got your dose of sparkly knits from & Other Stories' pair-up with Rodarte . Its next collab (or Co-Lab, as the Swedish retailer likes to call them) goes in a decidedly different direction — with artisanal leather design house Zana Bayne . You may know Zana Bayne as Beyoncé's go-to leather accessories maker : The designer is known for her fashion harnesses . (The brand made an appearance at both Bey's Super Bowl 50 half-time performance and in Lemonade .)The designer first entered the fashion sphere via a personal style blog; she then went on to create a line of leather harnesses and officially opened up her namesake business in 2010. Fast-forward six years, and Bayne now has a co-creative director, Todd Pendu, plus collaborations with Prabal Gurung (on leather accessories ) and Marc Jacobs (on a naughty Valentine's Day capsule line), among others, in the books.This latest partnership with & Other Stories is slated to hit select stores and online this fall and will feature 30 products, according to WWD . The lineup will run the gamut of accessories, from chokers to a leather bustier, featuring Zana Bayne's signature leatherwork. There will also be ready-to-wear, designed by the & Other Stories' team (with the creative help of Bayne and Pendu) to complement the pieces and round out the Co-Lab.The New York label hopes this pair-up will expand the scope of its audience — and reach people that may have never worn leather accessories like these. "We set out to create a leather collection for modern women, juxtaposing the hard and soft throughout; taking pieces such as the leather harness out of its connotations and making it an elegant accessory for layering over any wardrobe in all types of occasions," Bayne said in a press release.Aside from a few first looks, details are still mostly under wraps, gearing up for an autumnal launch. Pricing is expected to range from $29 (£21) to $245 (£175) — so you can start budgeting for those edgy new leather pieces ASAP.