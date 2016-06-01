Yesterday, the initiative kicked off with Mama Cax (@caxmee), a Haitian blogger and model whose leg was amputated at age 18. “The majority of humans do not look like the mainstream idea of beauty...Through modeling I hope to show that beauty does not always wear a size zero and beauty does not always walk on two limbs,” Cax writes in the caption.
“#RunwayForAll means any teenager feels represented when they open a magazine or watch a fashion show,” says Mama Cax (@caxmee). Mama grew up in Haiti, lives in New York City and never aspired to be a model — “not only because there were very few dark models on magazine covers but also because I grew up with very little knowledge of the fashion industry,” she says. “Eight years ago, after getting my leg amputated, the idea of being a model was even more far-fetched.” Today, Mama is modeling and doing other things that she was told there was no audience for, like sharing tips for traveling as a black female amputee. “The majority of humans do not look like the mainstream idea of beauty,” she says. “One of the greatest barriers is not belonging. Through modeling I hope to show that beauty does not always wear a size zero and beauty does not always walk on two limbs.” Every day this week, we’ll be sharing the story of a model who is redefining industry standards and making sure there’s room on the #RunwayForAll. Photo of @caxmee by @simonhuemaen
On Wednesday, plus-size model Clémentine Desseaux (@bonjourclem) will be featured, followed by Black model (and former autopsy technician’s assistant) Londone Myers (@londonemyers) on Thursday, and Jillian Mercado (@jilly_peppa), a model with muscular dystrophy, on Friday.
“Our goal is to highlight some of the bravest and most creative models on Instagram who are building their own audiences and telling their own stories,” Kristen Joy Watts, fashion and arts community lead at Instagram, told Refinery29. “These breakout stars aren't conforming to the industry's traditional mold, and in fact, are redefining it."
“#RunwayForAll is a world where everyone is treated the same,” says Shaun Ross (@shaundross). When he started modeling nearly a decade ago, Shaun was the only male model of color with albinism. “I remember when I first entered the industry all I saw were models that looked the same,” he says. “Now here we are almost 10 years later, and I see the choice I’ve made has helped the industry to see beauty in many ways, such as casting models and rising icons like @winnieharlow, @jilly_peppa and more to help lead the fight with me to diversity.” When he started, Shaun was one of a few openly gay models in the industry. “Agents always told male models to be masculine, but that was never the case for me. I never wanted to hide my sexuality,” he says. “I’d rather be myself.” Photo by @shaundross
Other Instagram created hashtags akin to #RunwayForAll include #WhyIMove, celebrating dancers all over the world; #MyStory, which highlighted inspiring women on Instagram, and (on a decidedly lighter note) #TinyCanvas, a series of images of nail artists and their minuscule masterpieces.
Anyone can create a hashtag to contribute to the discourse about diversity and inclusivity on the catwalk — and the lack thereof — as we’ve seen before with the likes of #BlackModelsMatter and #NYFW4All. Most notably, the photo sharing app, which has become pretty much integral to the experience of going to or vicariously, remotely experiencing a fashion show, has created a hashtag (in effect, a virtual “space”) to address the dearth of diversity in the industry.