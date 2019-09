Today’s post is about Shaun Ross (@shaundross), a gay male model with albinism. “I remember when I first entered the industry all I saw were models that looked the same,” Ross writes. “Now here we are almost 10 years later, and I see the choice I’ve made has helped the industry to see beauty in many ways, such as casting models and rising icons like @winnieharlow @jilly_peppa , and more to help lead the fight with me to diversity.” Ross also shares the challenges he faced as an openly gay model during the early years of career: “Agents always told male models to be masculine, but that was never the case for me. I never wanted to hide my sexuality,” he writes.On Wednesday, plus-size model Clémentine Desseaux ( @bonjourclem ) will be featured, followed by Black model (and former autopsy technician’s assistant ) Londone Myers ( @londonemyers ) on Thursday, and Jillian Mercado ( @jilly_peppa ), a model with muscular dystrophy, on Friday.“Our goal is to highlight some of the bravest and most creative models on Instagram who are building their own audiences and telling their own stories,” Kristen Joy Watts, fashion and arts community lead at Instagram, told Refinery29. “These breakout stars aren't conforming to the industry's traditional mold, and in fact, are redefining it."