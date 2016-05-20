With Election Day just six months away, candidates and voters are speaking out about the issues that matter to them. And for many women, abortion access and reproductive rights are among the most important topics.
In Refinery29/ABC News' Vote Your Values poll, 11% of millennial women listed abortion access as the issue they cared about most this election year.
Celebrities are no exception — plenty of A-listers have shared what they believe about politics over the years. Stars like Lena Dunham and Maggie Gyllenhaal, for example, have expressed their support for abortion access.
The 2016 presidential candidates also have strong opinions about reproductive rights. Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders support access to safe and legal abortion, while Donald Trump has said he is "totally against" the procedure.
We've rounded up what some of Hollywood's biggest stars have said about abortion access and reproductive rights. We'll be updating this list with more celebrities' opinions, so be sure to check back as the election season continues.
