"I've been having a little trouble with finding a balance between respecting myself and being a sexual being. What I mean by that is, I like sex...a lot. I've been with a couple of guys, and I've recently started to have a casual relationship with someone I've been intimate with before. Sometimes, I feel bad, because it feels as if I should be saving myself for the 'man who will love me forever' and not using my body in situations like this. How do I deal with these conflicting thoughts and accept the side of me that, well, loves sex?"

Liking sex needn't say anything about you other than that you like sex. It can be so hard to disentangle our parents/peers/pastors/priests/politicians’ hopes for our sex lives from our own (and doing so doesn’t necessarily mean that these hopes are different), but if we are going to claim our lives as our own, it's work we have to do. In your question, you present "respecting yourself" and "being a sexual being" as opposites — but respecting yourself includes accepting and celebrating your sexuality, and at this moment in your life, that just so happens to include casual sex. It’s true that good sex isn't worth feeling unsafe or shitty about yourself. But if the people you're with are treating you with decency, neither is it worth it to berate yourself for enjoying something that humans (not just the male ones!) have evolved to enjoy. I say to enjoy without apology or shame.