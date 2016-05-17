Kristen Stewart Film Booed At Cannes, Beloved Online

She’s back at Cannes this year, in a starring role in Woody Allen’s Café Society and in Personal Shopper, her latest collaboration with Sils Maria director Olivier Assayas.
Personal Shopper, in a screening for critics, was booed. The film is a ghost story about a personal shopper, played by Stewart. Variety notes the irony in the audience delivering boos to a ghost movie.
Critics came to the film’s defense on Twitter.
PERSONAL SHOPPER is an apparition of a movie that comes into and out of focus. Riveting, evasive. Kristen Stewart tremendous.— Jake Coyle (@jakecoyleAP) May 16, 2016
judging by the boos that PERSONAL SHOPPER just got at #Cannes, it might just be one of the best movies ever made. can't wait.— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 16, 2016
Still swooning over Olivier Assayas' PERSONAL SHOPPER, which is a true ghost story. But...now I'm afraid to turn out the light.— Stephanie Zacharek (@szacharek) May 16, 2016
Personal Shopper (~6.3): Not sure if this is a movie, what the movie is, who allowed it to be made, etc., but I'm very happy it happened.— Blake Williams (@Astrostic) May 16, 2016
Unexpectedly, PERSONAL SHOPPER reminded me of Annie Baker's brilliant play, JOHN. Same sad-scary vibe, same mysterious end, plus texting!— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 16, 2016
PERSONAL SHOPPER (A-) Assayas never plays the same game twice. Part spiderweb, part Chanel sheath, all silken shiver. Stewart kills again.— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 16, 2016
PERSONAL SHOPPER is a strange mood piece about the world seeming surreal and scary after a sudden loss. Maybe? I loved it. There were boos.— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 16, 2016
So who, then, was booing? Maybe some ghosts sneaked into the cinema because they hated what Bella Swan meant for the undead? That could be the only explanation, since apparently everyone that saw it was so wrapped up by its power. Or perhaps nobody wants to step up and kill a movie without being able to defend his or her opinion.
The film will officially screen at 11 a.m., Cannes time, Tuesday.