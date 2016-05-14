The Surprising Way Kim Kardashian Says She Lost Weight After Saint West's Birth

Update: Ed. note: The original version of this article covered weight loss in a way that we simply don't do here at Refinery29. It's been revised to reflect our body-positive POV. We apologise for unintentionally contributing to the body-shaming, pressure-filled narrative the media all too often follows when it comes to women, pregnancy, and weight. Stay woke, baes.
This story was originally published on May 14 at 11:45 a.m.
As E! reported, Kim Kardashian West took to her Snapchat to announce that she's lost the weight she gained during her pregnancy, apparently by following the Atkins diet.
West has been open in the past about how uncomfortable she felt during pregnancy, and specifically mentioned weight gain as playing a major role in that discomfort — which may explain the enthusiastic "Yaaaassssss!!!!" she posted to Snapchat.
That said, weight gain is a totally normal and healthy part of pregnancy — the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that normal-weight women gain between 25 and 35 pounds and that overweight women gain between 15 and 25. Many women (upwards of 50% of moms-to-be) gain more.
Losing that weight in a gentle way, without pushing yourself or adding to the considerable stress of new motherhood, may be better for you and — if you're breast-feeding — your little one.
Of course, West's #Atkins snap also explains why she was so mad at her bestie Jonathan Cheban in a delicious looking photo of pasta. Yes, she did use three knife emoji in that photo. And yes, we would, too. Kim, here's hoping you'll start making carbs a healthy part of your diet soon — they aren't the enemy!
