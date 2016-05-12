

The writer Hunter S. Thompson drew up plans before his death (he committed suicide in 2005) requesting a 153 foot tower in the shape of a fist be erected on his estate (the construction was funded by Johnny Depp) and for his ashes to be shot out from a canon at the top of the tower. Guests on the ground included Depp, Jack Nicholson, Bill Murray and Sean Penn. There was also a firework display.



Tupac’s friends reportedly mixed some of his ashes with marijuana and smoked him in a joint, which was – they claimed – in accordance with his wishes, as outlined in his track “Black Jesus”, specifically in the line “Cremated, last wishes ni**a smoke my ashes.”



Janis Joplin set aside $2500 for an all-night party at her favourite pub in California, for her friends to “get blasted after I’m gone.” And the country singer Jimmy Dean requested he be entombed in a piano-shaped mausoleum – that he bought for a reported $350,000 years before his death. The inscription read: “Here lies one hell of a man.”



Unusual endings to unusual characters, and the beginning of a bizarre internet search of reported death wishes.



Anecdotes aside though, planning your funeral might be the hardest thing in the world – if it’s something you’re doing because it’s going to happen soon, and you know it, and you’ve been asked, seriously, to outline your wishes.



A boy I knew died at 27, and planned his funeral meticulously. He wrote something that he wanted to be read out, about how he felt lucky, at least in part, to have seen the world from the tops of mountains in far-flung countries, and experienced things that other people might never have the chance to in their lives. The reading also included a plea to his mother to try and move on. He chose the songs he wanted, the friends he wanted to speak, and organised a collection of things for guests to take away with them.



We make decisions about our lives all the time – spend ages planning things we might one day do like travelling, getting a dog, buying a house, getting married, having babies, doing charity work, giving it all up to live in a shack in Thailand. We’re obsessed with the details of our future lives – picking out middle names for children we may never have, kitchen islands for phantom houses, aspirational career changes. But when it comes to death – life’s only certainty – most of us draw a blank.



One strand of psychology assesses that our inherent fear of death and of talking about death, even thinking about death, comes from the conscious brain physically not being able to comprehend the state of being dead. And so comes the fear of “being buried alive”, because since it’s impossible for our conscious brains to fathom a state of nothingness, we assume we’re still going to be ourselves down there, trying to find ways to kill time immemorial.



Everyone’s favourite nihilist Friedrich Nietzsche articulated it like so: “How strange that this sole thing that is certain and common to all, exercises almost no influence on men, and that they are the furthest from regarding themselves as the brotherhood of death!”

