May brings a flurry of new shows to London, with some particularly important openings by female artists. We are eagerly awaiting a major exhibition from Mona Hatoum at Tate Modern before a huge show from Georgia O'Keeffe takes over the same building.
Polly Penrose gives us a lesson in nude selfies with her '10 Seconds', and the opening of Photo London 2016 hopes to fill the city with inspiration aplenty, and some well-needed brain food to wash away those Sunday hangovers.
