You Can Get Married Like A Disney Princess, For Real

USA Today broke the story that so many Disney-loving brides have been waiting to hear: The Magic Kingdom in Orlando will now welcome wedding parties to the East Plaza Garden. That's right: Couples can tie the knot in the shadow of Cinderella’s castle.
Korri McFann, the marketing director for Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, told USA Today, “Brides will be able to live out a dream like no other.” According to the newspaper, brides will be able to ride into the East Plaza Garden in Cinderella’s coach and be heralded by uniformed trumpeters.
Disney has been in the wedding business for a long time, but this is the first time a bride has been able to get so close to a real Disney princess' castle. Up until now, the only place in the park that a couple could get married was by the train station, early in the morning before the park opened. That’s great, but it’s no castle.
It appears that Disney World in Orlando is the only spot for the super special in-park access, so no Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland — for now.
If that sounds like your cup of tea, you can check out the dreamy pictures that Disney Fairytale Weddings & Honeymoons Posted on its Ever After Blog and start visualising your perfect Disney fairy-tale wedding.
