Here's The First 100-Year-Old To Appear In Vogue

British Vogue turned 100 this year, and to celebrate the milestone, they've got a very special cameo in the June issue from someone also in the centenarian's club. Marjorie "Bo" Gilbert, a 100-year-old woman from South Wales, stars in an ad campaign that Harvey Nichols created specifically for the magazine's big birthday.



“We devised a campaign that reflected the playful attitude Harvey Nichols is famous for, celebrating both the 100th anniversary of British Vogue, and also style in its entirety," Shadi Halliwell, creative and marketing director at Harvey Nichols, said in a statement. "It was a privilege to work with Bo, she is a fabulous, independent lady who epitomizes timeless style.”



Decked out in Valentino glasses, a Dries Van Noten coat, The Row pants, a Victoria Beckham top, and Lanvin, Gilbert cuts a graceful silhouette.



"She lives alone and never goes out without her heels and make-up on," the Harvey Nichols bio of Gilbert explains. "I certainly don't dress up for boys," Gilbert says. Check out the charming video of Gilbert talking her style inspiration (Audrey Hepburn), her first-ever sighting of a woman in a pantsuit, and more.