I Cooked Like Gwyneth Paltrow & Here's What Happened

When I read that Gwyneth Paltrow was coming out with a new cookbook titled It’s All Easy , I cringed. It’s not because I don’t love Gwyneth — I really do! It’s just that, well, sometimes her version of what is doable is not realistic for the rest of us. I mean, remember all the flack she got for her last cookbook ? It was even hard to read!Was Gwyneth’s version of “easy” going to be another chance for the press to mercilessly slam her? I really hoped not. Then I got the press release, and I got even more worried, because it promised that the 125 recipes in the book could be made in “the time it would take to order takeout.” This sounded like a big promise to me. But my competitive side also saw the seed of a challenge being planted (and I love a challenge). I decided to pick up Gwyneth’s gauntlet, and see if her recipes really could be made in less time than it took to order from a delivery app and have a hot meal show up at my door.Click through to see who won the three-day challenge — Gwyneth Paltrow vs. NYC delivery.