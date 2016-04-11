August 5 can't come soon enough.
That's the day Suicide Squad hits theatres and, like Margot Robbie's "vexing" Harley Quinn, we're ready to play ball.
Robbie joined co-stars Cara Delevingne, Will Smith, and Jared Leto at the MTV Movie Awards to present a new teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated anti-superhero flick. As expected, there are crazy costumes, the Joker's maniacal laugh, and intense action sequences. Delevingne and Karen Fukuhara show off their bad-assery, but it's Harley Quinn who totally steals the spotlight. Side note: This year's Halloween costume choice is done and dusted.
The pigtailed punk goddess wields a baseball bat with such bravado that Negan looks like a Little Leaguer. She tends bar, warns others about her behavioural issues, and strips down to her glittery briefs without a second thought.
Watch it all in the clip below. We dare you not to be charmed.
