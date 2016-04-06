This morning the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned an advert from the Italian fashion house on account of it featuring “gaunt” models. The Drum reported that the ASA called one particular image “irresponsible.”
The online campaign for Gucci’s Cruise 2016 collection appeared on The Times’ website back in December, and prompted a complaint from a reader, causing the ASA to investigate.
The ad, shot by esteemed director Glen Luchford, depicts a cast of bright young things raving in slow motion to a cover of Joy Division’s “Control”.
Gucci’s response, as reported by The Drum, was that though some of the models had “slim builds”, the brand did not see them as “unhealthy”.
It is certainly a fine line, but whether it’s down to a camera angle, or a makeup illusion, or something else, the image highlighted by the ASA is concerning.
Gucci has always produced controversial ads. In 2004, under Tom Ford, the brand released a campaign featuring supermodel Carmen Kass with a Gucci ‘G’ shaved into her pubic hair. The ad was banned almost instantly, but became iconic – for the reason that it was rebellious, and sexy, which only added to the brand’s allure. This, however, is not a cool reason to be banned.
If hype is anything to go by, Gucci is at the top of its game again, presenting stunning, cult collections to adoring fans under its relatively new designer, Alessandro Michele. So this may come as a disappointment to fans.
