After peanut-butter and jelly sandwiches, hot dogs and pizza-by-the-slice, we're introducing the latest American export that you need to know about. This week, we heard that cult US store kate spade new york is opening its fourth store in the UK on Regent Street.



So, what else do you need to know? Only that kate spade new york is bringing a fresh slice of the Big Apple to London and it's time you took a wee bite. While the brand hails from NYC, there's more than a hint of the London-girl inside; novelty iPhone cases, striped city-dresses and tongue-in-cheek flats galore. Their spring campaign stars Jourdan Dunn, Karley Sciortino and Iris Apfel... iconic in stripes and florals.



Quintessential London girl Jourdan Dunn is looking particularly major in pointy flats and a sequinned mini, and is proof that London girls do NYC style just as well as any other Brooklyn babe.

If this hasn't got you sprung for spring we can't help you, but in the meantime, here's a glimpse into the world of kate spade new york...

