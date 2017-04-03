For those of you who are unfamiliar with the terms monolid, hooded lid and double lid, I'll explain. Monolids — or, more technically, "epicanthic folds" — are a type of eye shape in which the lids cover the inner corners of the eyes, creating a "crease-less" effect. Those with double lids, on the other hand, have a crease that causes their lids to "double" over itself. Traditionally, double eyelids have been the beauty standard in much of the Eastern and Western worlds. Well, we're calling bullshit.