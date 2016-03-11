This Is The Big Zara Debut You’ve Been Waiting For

Zara's inventory can sometimes feel vast — so vast, you probably didn't notice a pretty major gap in its offerings. Not to worry, because the Spanish retailer is finally rolling out the category we didn't even realise was missing: activewear.
Like a lot of Zara's launches, it came quietly — as a new tab under "New Arrivals." The Gymwear section is divvied up into four thematic categories: lightweight pieces (mix-and-match tops and bottoms, sports bras, and jackets), statement swimwear (sporty one-pieces, towels, and pool slides), monochrome basics (yoga-centric gear featuring loose-fitting, flowy staples), and luxe loungewear (an obligatory, but unofficial nod to athleisure).
You can only pre-order the Inditex-owned brand's take on sportswear for now. The collection ranges from the expected gym fare (tanks and T-shirts, plain leggings, and sweatshirts) to a few slightly more puzzling offerings, like sneakers probably better suited for walking around in your athleisure best than actually working out, and a nebulously shaped polyester "sports bucket bag," because trendy bag silhouettes ought to have a place in the locker room, too. So, not all items may be suited for high-intensity workouts, but activewear definitely isn't confined to legitimately active pursuits these days, anyway.
This jump into activewear was bound to happen: After all, long before Zara, fast-fashion brands like Forever 21 and H&M have added activewear to the mix. Plus, Zara is all about giving customers what they want, based on qualitative and quantitative data. And the surge of athleisure in the past year is hard to tune out. (Just days ago, the retailer came out with its controversial gender-neutral collection, which has a decidedly sporty aesthetic, complete with sweatshirts and cotton T-shirts.) Some items in Zara's dedicated Gymwear section — like swimwear and slide sandals, and basics of all kinds — already existed in its inventory, in fact. Now, it's just consolidated into one convenient section, more outwardly sporty in nature and with a few motivational phrases thrown in.
The next time you visit "Dzah-dah," you can pick up a party dress with a side of yoga socks. See the Gymwear collection, ahead.