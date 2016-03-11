This Is The Big Zara Debut You’ve Been Waiting For

You can only pre-order the Inditex-owned brand's take on sportswear for now. The collection ranges from the expected gym fare (tanks and T-shirts, plain leggings, and sweatshirts) to a few slightly more puzzling offerings, like sneakers probably better suited for walking around in your athleisure best than actually working out, and a nebulously shaped polyester "sports bucket bag," because trendy bag silhouettes ought to have a place in the locker room, too. So, not all items may be suited for high-intensity workouts, but activewear definitely isn't confined to legitimately active pursuits these days, anyway.