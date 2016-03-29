Kesha Posts Bikini Selfie & Slams Body Shamers

Kesha is in the midst of her comeback. Although she hasn’t resolved her ongoing legal battle. Sony still refuses to release her from a contract binding her professionally to Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald), who Kesha says sexually assaulted her.
But she is writing new music, and a slate of television appearances has placed her firmly back in the public eye. This time, she’s not going to let her time in the sun be ruined by body shamers. She posted a picture of herself in a bikini after a weekend at L'Horizon Resort Palm Springs.
“[N]ot a slave to perfection right now. fuck it,” Kesha captioned her post. “***body shamers please fuck off ain't nobody got time for it.@lhorizonpalmsprings in my skivvies”
Kesha is coming back to celebrity the right way. Her prior image as a vapid party girl has been replaced by one as a serious feminist unafraid to speak her mind. Hopefully she’ll resume releasing music and stop writing about writing music soon.
