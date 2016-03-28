It may not get the buzz that New York, London, Milan, and Paris do, but Seoul Fashion Week isn't messing around. And not just because the show schedule is filled with young designers presenting innovative, otherworldly collections. The street style in the South Korean city is unlike any other: Here, colour, pattern, and texture reign supreme — trends are adopted and reworked, and accessories, from hats and earrings down to bags and shoes, are taken very seriously.



Plus, the aesthetics are so diverse — from streetwear and K-pop to tailored and kawaii — it seems that no two outfits are ever alike (that is, of course, unless matching is part of the look). Forget Fashion Month fatigue, because this dispatch of Seoul street style deserves an A+. What better reminder that getting dressed is supposed to be fun than an influx of florals, silky bombers, and cute accoutrements from one of the coolest sartorial capitals of the world?