Giant knickers, “All By Myself”, and plenty of tripping over. Hey, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? Well, that would be what the makers of the latest Bridget Jones film - Bridget Jones's Baby - seem to be thinking. 12 years after her last outing, Renée Zellweger is back as the perennially unlucky in love diarist. Not based on Helen Fielding's third book Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, but instead set around a series of columns she wrote for The Independent in 2005, the first trailer for the film is here, and there is much to chew over. Now a producer of a news programme, Bridget is single once again. But after flings with her ex Mark Darcy and a handsome new fella played by Patrick Dempsey, she finds herself pregnant. Cue a long game of ‘who’s the Daddy?’ Other questions arising from the trailer are what possessed Bridget to wear high heels to a music festival and why-oh-why is Ed Sheeran in it? We'll have to wait until September 16th to find out.
