The elusive Australian popstar Sia continues her delightful collaboration with 13-year-old dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler in the new music video for “Cheap Thrills”. This is Maddie’s fourth performance in a Sia music video, and she delivers three and a half minutes of brilliantly weird and compelling dance moves, returning to her signature “crazy eyes” as well as debuting some new, seriously off fleek facial expressions.



After the news last week – which we didn’t hear – that Maddie was leaving Dance Moms, the video is well timed in establishing the next steps in her career: from TV child star to the world stage. Sia and Maddie have worked once again with the unsung hero of the situation: choreographer Ryan Heffington, who also made up the moves for “Chandelier”, “Big Girls Cry” and “Elastic Heart” (featuring Maddie alongside Shia Labeouf, remember?)



The good news is it looks much more achievable than “Chandelier”. So let the lounge imitations and Jimmy Kimmel parodies begin! Find yourself a pair of gloves, a pair of hype boys, the bleached out Mowgli wig and you're good to go. May the power of Maddie Ziegler be with you.

