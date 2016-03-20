Eclipse season is in full effect this week, thanks to Wednesday's full moon — a shadowy lunar eclipse in Libra, the sign of peace, love, and harmonious partnerships. How dynamic are your duos? There's no faking it under these moonbeams. If it's time to deal with issues, the eclipse will shuttle them out into the open. But that's not a bad thing! Denial isn't exactly healthy for relationships, after all. And good news: This eclipse should be somewhat gentler, because it is the third (and final) of a trio of spring eclipses that have popped up annually since April 15, 2014. The first cut was the deepest. If we didn't end relationships then, we've been figuring out ways to compromise, co-create, and figure out what's right for us. Wednesday could bring a reward for all that hard emotional work like a contract, proposal, or exclusivity clause.



On Friday, drill sergeant Saturn slips back into its annual retrograde. Until August 13, he'll retreat through Sagittarius, the sign that governs higher education, travel, media, and entrepreneurship. This four-month phase could send us back to school — or to the drawing board, to make sure that anything we are developing is built on a solid foundation. Spend the weekend reviewing long-term goals. It might be necessary to change the game plan or even relocate in order to bring a dream to life. Vacations we take between now and August would be more enjoyable if they have a real purpose, like visiting our ancestral homelands, learning a new skill, or taking the challenge to step out of our comfort zones.



