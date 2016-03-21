

But what will actually happen if we leave?



Well, the thing is, nobody really knows. Not for sure, anyway. No state has ever withdrawn from the EU, so it's very difficult for anyone to accurately predict what would happen if we left.



"I think anyone that says with any degree of certainty that if we leave it will be like A, B or C is being dishonest. We can't know," says Menon.



"If we do leave then something called Article 50 of the EU treaty will be triggered," says Taylor, "which will mean we have to start negotiating our position with all the other EU countries, things like trade, whether migrants can come here to work, where we can live. It could take years to actually leave."



That means the questions surrounding things like migration; whether you can still live in Berlin, the cost of Camembert, the impact on jobs, the price of your holiday to the Costa del Sol do not, unfortunately, have any definite answers.





So how should I make a decision?



Even if you've done your homework, the ideas and issues surrounding Europe are complex and not always easy to grasp, which doesn't help when you're trying to make an informed decision about your potential future. "We've had years and years of not really thinking that much about Europe and not having it explained in a way that's accessible," says Taylor. "Suddenly trying to get to grips with not only the way Europe works (which is very unfamiliar), but with all the issues that are going on, can lead to a lot of uncertainty."



So what should we be asking ourselves? "First of all ask yourself what differences has the EU made to my life? To your job, to where you live," says Taylor. "But it's not just about you as an individual –you have to think about wider questions and that's where it gets difficult because people are presenting and quibbling over stats. It's easy to get caught up in all that stuff about how many jobs depend on the EU, how much trade do we do in the EU and the answer is – nobody really knows."



What, you thought we would just tell you? Sorry, you have to make the decision yourself.





What will happen on referendum day?



As long as you're on the electoral roll, you can vote. And voting day's always fun, right? There's nothing like the feeling of exercising your civil liberties on a sunny summer's day. And listen, if you're going to be at Glastonbury, do everyone a favour and get a postal vote.









