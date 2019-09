But what does the potential Brexit actually *mean* for Britain? Well, first up: put 23rd June in your diaries, because that's the day on which you will be called upon to decide whether we remain in, or leave, the EU. That's right – it's all down to you. And here's what else you should know.Britain joined the EU – then known as the European Economic Community (EEC) or Common Market – back in 1973. But in the years since then, some have argued that the EU's power and influence over Britain has, like Ant and Dec, gone too far.In his manifesto before last year's election, David Cameron made a commitment to his party and the public that a referendum on Britain's EU membership would be held before the end of 2017. But why now particularly? "Cameron had a choice to wait until 2017 when people might not like him so much; when the migrant crisis could be even worse," explains Ros Taylor, editor of LSE's BrexitVote blog. Or he could go for it now when he's still relatively popular and with the hope that the Leave campaign wouldn't have had a chance to get its arguments together." And so, here we are.This is by no means a cut and dry scenario.Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party are mostly in favour of sticking with the EU, although a clutch of Labour MPs are for a Brexit. The Scottish National Party are fully behind a remain vote, while the Conservatives are more evenly split. Cameron is rooting for us to stay, but Boris Johnson is shouting loud to leave – cue lots of mud-slinging from middle-aged men.In the case of BoJo, it's maybe worth asking how much his Brexit push is about what's good for the country, and how much it's about his own personal political gains. "People have said that Boris wants to be prime minister," says Taylor, "and I don't think he could reasonably deny that. If he comes out as 'leave', he might be able to win over the grass roots Conservatives who tend to be very opposed to the EU and count on their vote in the future. In a way, if we do leave the EU, it will be very much down to Boris Johnson."That's the big question, isn't it? At least, it's what we're all here for. Hugo Dixon, writer and founder of InFacts – a website making the case for Britain to remain in the EU – says there are three main reasons as to why we should want to stay: "One is prosperity – it's going to be better for jobs and for wealth. Secondly, it's good for security and influence – we're going to have a much better say in whether our neighbourhood is a safe and prosperous place if we're in rather than out. And the third reason is Scotland. It's very likely the Scottish people will vote to stay in the EU, and Nicola Sturgeon has made it very clear she will demand a second referendum if England leaves. If that happens, it will be hard to deny her that referendum."