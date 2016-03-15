Could You Unwittingly Be Buying Dog Leather?



"In American culture, dogs are cherished pets and are considered a member of the family... Accordingly, Americans would not want to hold their four-legged companion's leash with a dog-skin glove," the Congressional reps' letter reads.



Preventative measures could entail CBP issuing an advisory about the situation, says the PETA rep: "CBP has issued consumer warnings in the past with regard to potentially unsafe goods, and a notification to consumers that would help them avoid inadvertently purchasing dog or cat leather would also be an appropriate consumer-protection measure." (Though PETA's ultimate solution, as one might expect, is for consumers to forgo leather altogether.)



While the names on this missive represent a relatively minuscule portion of Congress' 435 members, this could be the start of a larger dialogue about the practice, and the nebulous ethics and origins of what we're buying and wearing.