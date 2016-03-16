Chrissy Teigen Just Got The Chicest Mum-To-Be Haircut

Chrissy Teigen, our favourite celebrity/best friend in our head, has had a pretty full plate lately. In between shutting down internet trolls, the Sports Illustrated model just released a cookbook (which accidentally published her phone number). She's also expecting a baby girl in a few months, and managed to become an award-show meme two years in a row. Somehow, amidst all the chaos, Teigen found time to squeeze in a dope new haircut.
The 30-year-old multitasker showed off her new 'do — and her growing baby bump — in an adorable Instagram video late last night. According to her caption, the cut — created by none other than hairstyling genius Jen Atkin — was inspired by a combination of Khloe Kardashian's lob and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's shoulder-grazing locks…we think. She captioned the photo: "New cut!! Asked for the khloe-rosie, side of chrissy khlosey and @jenatkinhair knew exactly what I meant."
Her new mane falls just below her shoulders and comes with a set of chic side bangs. Teigen's devotion to extensions is no secret, so we kind of doubt that her down-to-there hair is gone for good. But, for now, we're living in the moment and loving this sexy new mom-to-be look.
