This might seem like the world’s turned upside down – thirty-something’s behaving like giddy teenagers while teenagers concentrate, soberly, on their career. But these two trends are surely not as contradictory as all that. Combi suggests that Gen Z will grow up to be much like Gen Y: "Almost none of my millennial friends own property, but for those in their teens, the prospect of ever owning property seems like a distant fantasy. They'll be forced into house shares or living with parents older and older, which of course infantalises them and massively waylays what were the traditional hallmarks of adulthood – i.e. marriage and children."



So, while all those stats show what young people aren’t doing by the time they’re 25, might it just be that they are in less of a rush? As we’ve seen, there’s no longer any reason to cram all your bad behaviour into your teens, as you’re no longer expected to be grown up by 25. Why not focus on Freud and Foucault while you’re paying thousands of pounds for the academic privilege, and party hard afterwards? There’s no shame in saving your teenage kicks till you’ve finally got a job that gives you the cash to splash on Prosecco.



I can see why commentators are worried young people are missing out. There is value in blowing off steam: getting wasted is a time-honoured way to make friends, make memories, make out, and make (necessary) mistakes. But given those things don’t actually stop when we hit 25 anymore, maybe young people are smart in delaying, or spreading out, their bad behaviour. Late-starters get a chance to work out who they are and what they really want from life, from love, from a job, from their friends. Maybe that will be cocoa and Netflix – or maybe it’ll be booking your first big, boozey holiday for your 30th birthday... Ibiza isn't going anywhere.



