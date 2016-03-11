But does any of this matter? Ultimately, there are deeper forces at work in any government. There's inertia and many politicians leave office unable to fulfil their promises.



So could he take the White House? He faces a serious challenge in terms of winning over millions of voters who he has alienated through his extreme rhetoric, most obviously the US's Latino population, who are increasingly important to the outcome of elections there. But, like UKIP have done in Britain, he does offer up a scapegoat for economic problems faced by the US' white working class population, and that's immigration. And those that ridicule him can end up appearing snobbish, as he purports to represent the ordinary American. This, says Ian Scott, senior lecturer in American Studies at Manchester University, has allowed him to say virtually what he likes as a result.



"There will be profound shock if he wins," explains Scott. "Leaders of all stripes will wonder how to deal with him, he'll no doubt alienate a fair few early on - including Britain. You can probably expect a degree of 'radio silence' from there on in. He won't want to communicate too much with many on the outside of America, even with allies as supposedly close as Britain. In short, it will be uncharted territory."



Ultimately, it's hard to predict what a Trump presidency would look like. Hard because, by talking about a Trump presidency, we're already in the realm of the extremely unlikely, and also because Trump has given us very little to go on in terms of policy positions and approaches about how he would actually behave in office. We may get sick of politicians being all the same (Obama has been lambasted for not implementing enough change) but is this alternative any better?