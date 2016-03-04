Zara Just Rolled Out A Gender-Neutral Collection

We tend to get very excited about Zara's newest arrivals. But the fast-fashion retailer's latest drop is particularly groundbreaking: The brand has introduced a range of gender-neutral clothing to its vast inventory.
The Spanish retail powerhouse quietly introduced Ungendered, a new section in its TRF label. The 16 items range from T-shirts and sweatshirts to denim and Bermuda shorts — unisex basics in neutral colours, constructed from comfortable cottons and cotton blends. On the website, pieces from the inaugural collection are photographed on both a male and female model. And because it's Zara we're talking about (and specifically, its casual, more-affordable TRF range), nothing tops £29.99.
It's not the first time Zara's parent company, Inditex, has added genderless clothing to its inventory: Inditex-owned Pull&Bear has offered unisex apparel in past seasons, according to Harper's Bazaar Spain.
Recently, more and more retailers have dabbled in gender-free offerings. Last year, British department store Selfridges introduced a pop-up called Agender at both its London flagship and online. Stateside, Target announced a few months later that it would remove any gender-specific signage and colours from its children's bedding and toy sections. (Also, let's not forget that American Apparel has stocked unisex inventory for quite some time.)
Zara's announcement represents a huge step in the mainstream fashion space. It's a major move for a brand with such massive global reach to step away from traditional binary offerings in a category that, historically, has been so gendered. You can shop the collection now on the brand's website.
