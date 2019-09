Zara Just Rolled Out A Gender-Neutral Collection

It's not the first time Zara's parent company, Inditex, has added genderless clothing to its inventory: Inditex-owned Pull&Bear has offered unisex apparel in past seasons, according to Harper's Bazaar Spain Recently, more and more retailers have dabbled in gender-free offerings. Last year, British department store Selfridges introduced a pop-up called Agender at both its London flagship and online . Stateside, Target announced a few months later that it would remove any gender-specific signage and colours from its children's bedding and toy sections. (Also, let's not forget that American Apparel has stocked unisex inventory for quite some time.)Zara's announcement represents a huge step in the mainstream fashion space. It's a major move for a brand with such massive global reach to step away from traditional binary offerings in a category that, historically, has been so gendered. You can shop the collection now on the brand's website